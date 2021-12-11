Train passengers in Lichfield are being warned to check their journeys with cancellations expected due to a shortage of staff on some routes.

West Midlands Railway said it had experienced an increase in cases of Covid-19 amongst train crew in recent days.

The cross city line operator said a number of services were likely to be amended or cancelled today (11th December) and tomorrow.

Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway customer experience director, said: