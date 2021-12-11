Train passengers in Lichfield are being warned to check their journeys with cancellations expected due to a shortage of staff on some routes.
West Midlands Railway said it had experienced an increase in cases of Covid-19 amongst train crew in recent days.
The cross city line operator said a number of services were likely to be amended or cancelled today (11th December) and tomorrow.
Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway customer experience director, said:
“Passengers travelling on the trains this weekend should check their journeys before setting out for the station as some services will be subject to cancellation due to the impact of Covid-19.
“We will have extra staff out on the network to offer travel advice and we will arrange road replacement transport where necessary.
“I would like to thank our passengers for their patience and understanding as we continue to feel the impact of the pandemic.”Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway