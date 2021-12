Plans to convert a former betting shop into a takeaway have been given the green light.

The former William Hill shop in Lichfield. Picture: Google Streetview

The unit at 77 Upper St John Street has been empty since the William Hill shop closed.

But the site is now set to become the home to a new takeaway after the plans were approved by Lichfield District Council.

