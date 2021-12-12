More than half a century of music by Rod Stewart will be celebrated in a show at the Lichfield Garrick next month.

Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story

Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story is at the city theatre on 21st January.

A spokesperson said:

“This brand new show is a fantastic live concert celebration of one of rock music’s most successful artists of all time. “Capturing the excitement, energy and charisma that have made Rod a true rock icon, including those infamous moves and all the hits like Handbags and Gladrags, Maggie May, Baby Jane, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Sailing, Tonight’s The Night, The First Cut Is The Deepest, and You’re In My Heart.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £30 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.