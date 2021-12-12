Three new members have been added to Fradley and Streethay Parish Council.
Katherine Hull will represent the Streethay ward, while John Stanley and Shikha Prabhaker have become Fradley representatives.
Cllr Hull told the parish council’s newsletter she was keen to work with residents across the area.
“Fradley and Streethay are two distinct communities but have issues in common, such as being subject to incredible change like the continuing building of housing.
“As the developers complete the housing, we need issues with the parkland and roads to be sorted.
“I’m hoping to have more contact with the residents of the longer-established housing on the Burton Road as well as on the new estate as they are both key parts of the Streethay community.”Cllr Katherine Hull, Fradley and Streethay Parish Council
Fradley should have its own parish council now. It’s bigger than Alrewas and other areas which have a parish of their own.
Leave a comment