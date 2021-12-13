The leader of Lichfield District Council says he is keen to see cars kept away from the city centre in future.
The local authority has offered free parking at some sites on the fringes of the shopping area over the festive period, including the Friary Outer.
But Cllr Doug Pullen said the move could be a glimpse into a longer term plan for a more pedestrian-friendly shopping area.
“Our future plans for Lichfield focus on vastly improving the pedestrian and cycling experience, which is why I’m keen to push cars away from the city centre.
“Offering free or cheaper car parking on the perimeter of the city will create the space we need to do this.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Pedestrianisation of the city centre area has been pulled sharply into focus during the coronavirus pandemic as a number of on-street disabled bays were relocated to nearby car parks.
But Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has been among those to suggest a more permanent car-free proposal for central streets.
“I believe that in Lichfield, the inner heart of the city – Bore Street, Bird Street, Market Street and Dam Street – should be permanently pedestrianised with access only for deliveries at specified times.
“Other cities have done this years ago to great success. Disabled parking can be made available adjacent to the pedestrianised zone and adequate parking – able and disabled – would have to be provided.
“It would transform the very essence of our city for the better.
“Pedestrianisation will encourage tourism and boost our local economy. The evidence from elsewhere in the country is that it becomes a magnet for visitors and results in a more imaginative and diverse retail and dining offer.”Michael Fabricant MP
There won’t be a town centre for much longer with the way business rates are. Only vaping shops, charity shops and cafes will remain.
We’ve lost M&S, Debenhams, Argos. I’m amazed Boots is still there.
As usual, it’s completely disjointed thinking from this council. Still – at least we have a few thousand new homes. Shame about all that green space we lost tho…..
Morons.
The inner heart of the city has supposedly been pedestrianised for years. Restrictions are shown on the signs as you enter the centre from Tamworth Street. However, no one takes a blind bit of notice and it is never policed. Market Street is packed full of cars on most days. If the powers that be cannot enforce restrictions now how are we to believe that that they can be enforced in the future?
I would be the first person to support reducing the presence of cars, there are simply too many on the roads. I would also strongly support an increase in cycling. However, there needs to be a balanced approach that doesn’t disadvantage disabled people. Parking on the periphery of the city will not help such people. The fact that many have blue badges means they can’t walk that far.
What needs stopping is people driving into the city, parking by Wilko then putting a blue badge on the window getting out to go shopping and leaving the blue badge owner sitting in the car
Where do they want all the pedestrians to walk to? The rate at which shops & businesses are leaving the city centre there will be nothing worth going in to town for either by foot or car. I’d prefer the CC to slash business rates, slash public transport costs, reduce parking fees, encourage longer trading hours. (Lichfield is dead after 5pm) and encourage national retail businesses back in to the city in order to draw footfall to then encourage the local independents to thrive. I think we need to walk before we run but as ever it’s all empty gestures and grand back slapping nonsense from the chums on our council
About time that it was made car free. Would encourage more alresco dining and drinking as well as making it much safer for everyone. I think this would help attaract more cafes, bars and restaurants to the city centre, as well as independent retailers. It has been done in similar small cities to great affect
I would like to endorse John Allen’s comments. Those who are entitled to Blue Badges will not be able to walk from car parks into the Market Square to access banks, the market, or the library. Excluding disabled people from the centre of Lichfield is not a compassionate or a just move.
I think the big problem here is that there is no enforcement of the current restrictions. The majority of cars I see are just passing through and using it as a shortcut across Lichfield. I have never seen a police operation stopping cars by Wilco’s checking why a driver thinks he has the right to go that route.
I certainly think the blue badge parking there should be re-introduced as these are not the drivers using the market square as a racetrack.
My biggest issue is the cyclists that decide to come down Bore St. and the market square in the wrong direction as road rules ‘don’t apply to cycles’. I’m sure this is only a small percentage of cyclists but I’ve learnt, after a couple of near misses, not to assume something is not coming the wrong direction.
ML – just because a tiny minority of people abuse the blue badge scheme is not an excuse to penalise the majority who use it properly. Rob – there won’t be much alfresco drinking and dining at this time of year and not until next Spring. PO – fully agree about enforcement of existing rules, and irresponsible cyclists going the wrong way and giving the rest of us who comply with traffic rules a bad name.
A difficult balance but the shops and eateries need good footfall. If parking is close then fine but too much inconvenience will have a negative effect.
The issue with blue badge holders reflects the age demographic the council continues to encourage. A serious imbalance that does little to benefit local trade.
