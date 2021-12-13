The leader of Lichfield District Council says he is keen to see cars kept away from the city centre in future.

Parking bays coned off on Tamworth Street in Lichfield city centre during the pandemic

The local authority has offered free parking at some sites on the fringes of the shopping area over the festive period, including the Friary Outer.

But Cllr Doug Pullen said the move could be a glimpse into a longer term plan for a more pedestrian-friendly shopping area.

“Our future plans for Lichfield focus on vastly improving the pedestrian and cycling experience, which is why I’m keen to push cars away from the city centre. “Offering free or cheaper car parking on the perimeter of the city will create the space we need to do this.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Pedestrianisation of the city centre area has been pulled sharply into focus during the coronavirus pandemic as a number of on-street disabled bays were relocated to nearby car parks.

But Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has been among those to suggest a more permanent car-free proposal for central streets.