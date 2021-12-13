An artist’s impression of the new restaurant sign

Plans for a new Bangladeshi restaurant in Burntwood have been approved.

The retail unit at Milestone Way has been earmarked as a location for the Pasha restaurant.

A planning statement said:

“The proposed development would positively contribute towards the vitality of the area in providing an optimum viable use for the property, contributing to the vitality and viability of Burntwood town centre.” Planning statement

A report from a planning officer said the business would create employment opportunities.

“The proposals will bring into use a vacant commercial unit located in the designated town centre and result in the creation of 15.5 full time equivalent jobs. “The site is considered to be in a sustainable location which is accessible via public transport and benefits from sufficient on-site parking provision. “The environmental health team have been rigorous in their approach to ensuring that the proposed extraction system will be sufficient for the needs of the premises while not resulting in unacceptable levels of noise of odour to the neighbouring residential dwellings.” Planning report

Full details of the proposal can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.