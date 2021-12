Global Reggae Band

Reggae sounds will be coming to the Lichfield Guildhall at a concert in the New Year.

Birmingham-based seven-piece Global Reggae band will be performing in the city on 8th January.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“Their hybrid sound of roots, dance hall and Motown makes sure they appeal to any reggae fan.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £14 and can be booked via the Lichfield Arts website.