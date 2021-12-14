Councillors at Lichfield District Council have paid tribute to a former member, hailing him as “a wonderful man”.

Brian Bacon

The funeral of Brian Bacon will take place on Thursday (16th December).

He served on the district council from 2007 to 2015.

A meeting of the council this evening saw a number of politicians from across the divide pay tribute.

Cllr Deb Baker said:

“I was always struck by what a wonderful man he was. “I will really miss him and his smile as well as his caring and his warmth. “I’m devastated for his wife Norma – my love and my thoughts go to her and the family.” Cllr Deb Baker, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group, described him as “a lovely guy”, while Cllr Thomas Marshall added he was “a lovely man, highly respected by everyone who knew him”.

Cllr Mike Wilcox said: