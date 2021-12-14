An artist’s impression of one of the new properties in Alrewas

A housing association says time is running out for people to secure shared ownership properties at a development in Alrewas.

Bromford is building two and three bedroom homes at Anson Road.

The shared ownership scheme allows those who do not currently own a property to secure a new home by paying a mortgage on the share they own and a rent on the remaining share.

Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said:

“Our Woodlands development is situated in a prime location, providing residents with the very best of village living. “Located just five miles north of Lichfield, all the amenities the city has to offer are in close distance, including a variety of leisure, retail and cultural facilities. “We’d urge anyone who is interested to book an appointment with our sales team to view the development, as we don’t expect the properties available for the new year to remain on the market for long.” Catherine Jarrett, Bromford

Prices at the Woodlands development start at £88,000 for a 40% share of a two bedroom property. For more details visit www.bromford.co.uk/woodlands.