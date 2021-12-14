A Lichfield animal charity is celebrating after a cat who spent more than a year in care found his new forever home.

Mylo

Mylo came into Lichfield and Tamworth Cats Protection in 2020 with severely matted fur and diabetes caused by years of neglect.

But volunteers brought the six-year-old back to full fitness before searching for an owner who could manage his many health issues, including twice daily injections.

He was eventually spotted by Sandra who had lost her own cat Little Puss but was also caring for a 13-year-old deaf Highland Terrier with diabetes.

“I was browsing the internet with no intention of having another cat for a while when I saw a link for the Cats Protection site, and clicked on it and saw Mylo. “I clicked on his profile where it said he was diabetic and I just thought it was meant to be. “There was some concern about him living with a dog but I explained how good Bobby is with cats and we went ahead with the adoption process.” Mylo’s new owner Sandra

Former nurse Sandra said Mylo had settled in well with his new four legged friend.

“I wouldn’t hesitate to take on another cat with special needs – it’s so rewarding, and really, no extra work once you get into a routine. “While my morning toast is browning and my coffee brewing, I give Mylo his breakfast and draw up his insulin. When the toast pops up, I shake a bag of well-known cat treats and Mylo jumps up for his insulin then eats his treat – job done.” Mylo’s new owner Sandra

Sue Hocknell, welfare team leader at the Lichfield and Tamworth Branch of Cats Protection, said she was delighted to see Mylo settling in to his new family so well, having fostered him for over a year.

“I always said that if it wasn’t for my other cats I would have adopted Mylo as he’s such a lovely cat. “To hear that he has settled in so well is wonderful to hear. We knew we needed an experienced cat owner who understood Mylo’s needs. “It may have taken longer than usual to find him the right home but we finally found the perfect match. “We wish Mylo and his new family a long and happy future together.” Sue Hocknell

For more information on cats available for adoption visit www.cats.org.uk/lichfield.