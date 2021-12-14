Lichfield’s MP says he will be voting in support of “proportionate and urgent legislation” to control the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant.

Mandatory passes showing vaccination status or a negative test are among the proposals set to be voted on in the House of Commons.

National reports suggest that around 70 Conservative MPs will go against the Government on the issue of some of the new Covid rules.

But Michael Fabricant said he would not be among them.

“I see no reason to vote against proportionate and urgent legislation today to control the Omicron variant of Covid especially as the law will not affect most people. “The contentious area of legislation does not force people to get vaccinated – though I highly recommend it – and will not apply to shops, supermarkets, cinemas, theatres, or pubs. So most people’s lives will remain unchanged by this new law. “It will only apply to nightclubs where people meet in a hot and steamy environment, indoor unseated venues that host more than 500 people, outdoor unseated venues that host more than 4,000 people and any event that hosts more than 10,000 people – that rules out most venues. “In those cases, you need either to show you have had two Covid vaccinations or a negative lateral flow test in the last 48 hours. Hardly onerous rules to control the virus.” Michael Fabricant MP

Despite the prospect of a Tory rebellion, Labour has already said it will back the proposals.

Mr Fabricant said: