Lichfield’s MP says he will be voting in support of “proportionate and urgent legislation” to control the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant.
Mandatory passes showing vaccination status or a negative test are among the proposals set to be voted on in the House of Commons.
National reports suggest that around 70 Conservative MPs will go against the Government on the issue of some of the new Covid rules.
But Michael Fabricant said he would not be among them.
“I see no reason to vote against proportionate and urgent legislation today to control the Omicron variant of Covid especially as the law will not affect most people.
“The contentious area of legislation does not force people to get vaccinated – though I highly recommend it – and will not apply to shops, supermarkets, cinemas, theatres, or pubs. So most people’s lives will remain unchanged by this new law.
“It will only apply to nightclubs where people meet in a hot and steamy environment, indoor unseated venues that host more than 500 people, outdoor unseated venues that host more than 4,000 people and any event that hosts more than 10,000 people – that rules out most venues.
“In those cases, you need either to show you have had two Covid vaccinations or a negative lateral flow test in the last 48 hours. Hardly onerous rules to control the virus.”Michael Fabricant MP
Despite the prospect of a Tory rebellion, Labour has already said it will back the proposals.
Mr Fabricant said:
“I do understand the strong views of some of my colleagues, but I think they are over-reacting in the safe knowledge that the legislation will pass anyway as Labour are supporting these Government measures.
“The less contentious issues being voted on today include putting into law the existing face mask rules and making it mandatory for people working in the NHS to be vaccinated. The latter will come into force in April.
“As from tomorrow, every adult over the age of 18 will be able to book their booster jab online and avoid long queues.
“I strongly urge everyone who can get jabbed to get jabbed as we are now learning of even more people in hospital with the Omicron variant.”Michael Fabricant MP
The criteria of 500, 4,000 and 10,000 people as trigger points for tests and passes makes no sense to me at all. What the government seems to be saying is that there has to be more than these numbers to pass on the virus, which is complete nonsense. The majority of places where people crowd together will be excluded from the requirements. I fully agree that face masks/coverings should be compulsory in shops etc, although the exemption of pubs and restaurants is puzzling, but from what I’ve seen lately lots of people are ignoring this, so enforcement is clearly needed. Perhaps a public education programme is needed again, but probably not from Boris the buffoon and his cronies, who lack all credibility on such issues.
What is apparent at the moment is that this new variation of the virus is very contagious. Like previous variations the symptoms are likely to be variable. Because of these two factors the overall consequences will need time to develop as the efficacy of the vaccines is still largely unknown.
Common sense would suggest a cautious approach but at this time of year that is hard to implement. Certainly the government plan B will probably be ignored in any meaningful way. High contagion and large meetings?
This could be a damp squib or a large explosion. We can only wait and see now. It should be remembered that all shops and services will be impacted as cases rise.
No one cares about Covid restrictions anymore. They’re just an inconvenience that we pay token acknowledgment to. It is highly unlikely new rules will be followed or enforced in any meaningful way anyway. The govt has lost all credibility it ever had on this issue. People will get their booster if they choose to and live life as they see fit. I don’t blame them. It doesn’t matter what Fabricant or his chums do or don’t do. No one is listening.
Interesting, ‘No one is listening’, that you feel entitled to speak for everyone. I have news for you. Most people do care about COVID restrictions, to protect themselves and those they care about. Of course, there are selfish and irresponsible people around, and to be honest, you sound like one of them.
