Lichfield City FC endured a night to forget as they went down 4-0 at Racing Club Warwick.

A hat-trick from Costelus Lautaru did the majority of the damage as Ivor Green’s men suffered a rare league defeat.

The hosts were quickest out of the blocks and forced City keeper James Beeson into an early save, while another effort went narrowly over the bar.

The Lichfield keeper was enduring a busy start to the encounter, saving well with his feet before another stop saw the rebound put wide.

Jack Edwards saw his free-kick saved as City began to feel their way into the game, while Chandler Pegg also headed wide from a Sam Fitzgerald cross.

But the initiative was handed to Racing Club Warwick on 22 minutes when Scott Goodby was penalised for a foul in the box and Lautaru netted from the resulting spot kick despite Beeson getting a hand to the ball.

The home side almost doubled their advantage when a free-kick flashed wide of the post, while Edwards, Lomas and Fitzgerald all sent strikes wide at the other end.

The second goal always looked to be crucial and so it proved as Racing Club Warwick netted when Beeson couldn’t hold a strong shot and the rebound was tapped home by Lautaru three minutes from half time.

Edwards saw a strike clip the bar before the break as Lichfield tried to muster a response.

The second half again saw the home side start brightly with a header dropping just wide of Beeson’s goal.

At the other end, Dan Lomas’ strike was tipped over before he also saw a volley narrowly clear the crossbar.

Any hopes of a City comeback disappeared on 75 minutes though as the hosts were awarded their second penalty of the evening after a foul in the box by Patterson. Lautaru stepped up and saw his effort from 12 yards go in off the bar.

Lichfield’s misery was completed when Daniel Kavanagh’s strike found the back of the net nine minutes from time.