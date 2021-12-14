Health chiefs in Staffordshire are urging people to get their booster jabs after a rise in the number of Covid-19 Omicron cases.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

The Government has now confirmed that anyone aged over 30 can get their third vaccine dose two months after their second jab.

This will be extended to over 18s from 15th December.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, Cllr Johnny McMahon, said:

“The emergence of the Omicron variant is extremely concerning, and we must do all we can to minimise the threat it poses to our communities and way of life. “Getting vaccinated and getting boosted is the most important step people can take to protect themselves and others, so whatever vaccine you are currently eligible for, please don’t hesitate to get it and get protected.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

The Government has also announced new restrictions and guidance to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

These include mandatory face coverings in most indoor settings, people working from home where possible and lateral flow tests for seven days for those identified as contacts of Covid cases.

Dr Richard Harling, director for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“I understand that the new national restrictions being imposed will be a concern for people, particularly so close to Christmas. “However, these are important measures to help ensure our communities and NHS don’t become overwhelmed during the winter, which would put even more people in Staffordshire at risk. “Everybody can play their part by sticking to the rules and guidance, and most importantly, getting their vaccine or booster as soon as possible.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Vaccines and booster jabs can be booked at www.nhs.uk/coronavirusvaccine