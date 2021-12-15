Action from Shepshed Dynamo v Chasetown FC. Picture: Louise Yates

A goal in each half saw Chasetown FC fall to their first away defeat of the league campaign – and only their second of the season.

Massiah McDonald gave the hosts the lead five minutes before half time and Reece Morris added a second just after the hour to seal the win.

Just prior to the second goal, Danny O’Callaghan saw a header superbly saved by home keeper Brandon Ganley to deny the Chasetown skipper an equaliser.

Dynamo were reduced to ten men with 17 minutes left when Jordan Smith was adjudged to have elbowed Joey Butlin.

The Scholars did reduce the arrears in the final minute when Jack Langston converted from the penalty spot, but despite a late flurry of Chasetown chances, the hosts held out for the three points.