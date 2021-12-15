Lichfield RUFC saw their unbeaten run ended as they went down at Stratford-on-Avon.

The first half saw the majority of the scoring with the hosts taking a lead from some pick and go pressure before adding a penalty.

Lichfield responded through a driving maul try from hooker Jack Fielding.

But Stratford struck back as they capitalised on a defensive error to cross the try line.

With the Myrtle Greens 15-5 down, the weather worsened leading to a series of errors as both sides looked to kick and capitalise on mistakes.

It was the home side who were able to keep their mistakes to a minimum as they defended well during the second period, while Lichfield were left to rue a series of missed driving line out opportunities.

Lichfield almost salvaged a draw late on as a score from Paul Maxwell-Keys provided a kick to level the scores, but the ball drifted just wide of the uprights.

Despite the defeat, the Myrtle Greens remain top of the league by one point and will look to bounce back as they host Whitchurch at Cooke Fields.