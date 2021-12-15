Lichfield will accelerate plans for electric vehicle charging points, councillors have been told.

The pledge came from Cllr Doug Pullen at a meeting of the local authority last night (14th December).

He said that work needed to take place in order to ensure more points were built, but insisted the council was committed to pushing forward on the issue.

Doug Pullen

“Lichfield does lag behind in terms of provision of electric vehicle charging points. “At least one cabinet member drives an electric and would therefore be pleased to see more points on street and in our car parks. “Clearly, it is not as easy as putting lots of extension leads in, because you need the infrastructure there. “We are already engaging with experts in the field and we will accelerate that as quick as we possibly can.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Thomas Marshall, Conservative representative for Armitage with Handsacre, said Lichfield could not afford to put the brakes on plans for more charging points.