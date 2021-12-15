Lichfield will accelerate plans for electric vehicle charging points, councillors have been told.
The pledge came from Cllr Doug Pullen at a meeting of the local authority last night (14th December).
He said that work needed to take place in order to ensure more points were built, but insisted the council was committed to pushing forward on the issue.
“Lichfield does lag behind in terms of provision of electric vehicle charging points.
“At least one cabinet member drives an electric and would therefore be pleased to see more points on street and in our car parks.
“Clearly, it is not as easy as putting lots of extension leads in, because you need the infrastructure there.
“We are already engaging with experts in the field and we will accelerate that as quick as we possibly can.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Thomas Marshall, Conservative representative for Armitage with Handsacre, said Lichfield could not afford to put the brakes on plans for more charging points.
“As someone who has recently taken control of an electric car, my initial reaction was that I thought I would hate it, but I actually quite like it.
“However, the biggest bugbear is going somewhere you don’t know and then you can’t find a charger.
“It’s imperative that somewhere like Lichfield installs these very quickly – don’t wait for the demand because it will already be there.”Cllr Thomas Marshall, Lichfield District Council
Looks like another split in the Cabinet then as just over a month ago Lichfield Live accurately reported:
Cllr Lax, cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health, told the meeting that consideration needed to be given to the issue of creating provision for electric vehicles.
“I approve of not rushing in – let’s see what the demand is and how it works out rather than just putting them in for the sake of having them in and then saying we’ve got them.
“Let’s be careful in how we proceed so we do it at the right time in the right way, because phone charging was a right mess for ages in the early days.
“Let’s look at how other cities have done it and what really works and is effective rather than just put them in to boast that we’ve got loads there.”
Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council
Not really a split more a disagreement/challenge between the Leader and one cabinet member. The leader however has made a very welcome announcement. Now on to the local plan and we could have things back on track !!!
Was in a council carpark in Lancashire yesterday,there was one charging point and it said on the screen out of order. My car runs on diesel so no problems what if it had been electric. Answers on a postage stamp please
Leave a comment