A roadside drain missing its cover

People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to report any incidents of missing roadside drainage covers after a spate of thefts across Staffordshire.

The metal grids have been taken from a number of locations, with the holes left behind posing a risk to drivers and pedestrians.

Cllr David Williams, highways chief at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The theft of gully covers is a serious issue that can cause real problems on the roads and injury to people. “As well as the risk to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, replacing covers also takes crews away from other duties, not to mention the extra costs to the council and local taxpayer. “If anyone sees someone removing covers or grids, please report it to the police on 101.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

People can also report missing covers and other highways issues at www.staffordshire.gov.uk.