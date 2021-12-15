Tributes have been paid to the clerk of Burntwood Town Council following his retirement.

Cllr Rob Birch and Cllr Diane Evans with retiring town clerk Graham Hunt

Graham Hunt has enjoyed a 47 year career in local government.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said he had been the driving force for a number of local projects.

“Graham’s appointment, just prior to the last elections, could not have been more timely – he rolled up his sleeves, examined all of the Council’s policies and processes and put the council on a sound footing. “He led the staff team in a very timely and proactive response to Covid and has been taking forward a number of projects on behalf of the council including reorganising and maximising the use of the Old Mining College, the markets pilot scheme and proposals for new allotments. “The members of the town council along with numerous partners who have benefited from his work here will join me, I’m sure, in wishing him a long and happy retirement.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Graham said:

“I have been very fortunate to have spent my working life in local government. It has provided me with a range of interesting roles including working in planning, forestry and most recently providing support to Burntwood Town Council. “In stepping down I would just like to wish the town council and the residents of Burntwood every success in their future efforts to improve life in the town for everyone.” Graham Hunt

Steve Lightfoot – a former officer with Burntwood Town Council and Lichfield District Council – will take on the town clerk role from January.