Visitors to a Christmas light and sound display in Lichfield are being reminded that they will need to show a valid Covid pass in order to attend.

Cathedral Illuminated

New Government regulations mean those going to Cathedral Illuminated will need to take additional steps.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Cathedral said the NHS app or printouts would be accepted.

“If you are unable to access a Covid pass then we will accept proof of a negative lateral flow or PCR test which will need to have been reported through the government website. “We will need to see proof of this negative result as text message on your device or email. The proof must include the date and be valid on the date of your attendance. “If you are unable to provide proof of a recent negative test of valid Covid pass then you may be refused entry and your ticket will be non-refundable.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

Cathedral Illuminated opens tomorrow (16th December) and runs until 22nd December.

Those deciding to only view the outside display and not enter the cathedral will still need to show either a pass or negative test result.

“Please note that the Covid regulations have been instructed by Government. “We would politely ask that any frustration is not taken out on cathedral staff or volunteers. “There will be zero tolerance to threatening or abusive behaviour – and if this is reported we reserve the right to ask you to leave.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

For ticket details or more information on new Covid rules applying at the event, visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.