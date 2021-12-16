People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to have their say on how much they would be prepared to pay for police and fire services going forward.

Ben Adams

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams has launched a consultation over the future of the council tax precept – the share of the bill – given for the two services in Staffordshire.

He said:

“Budgeting for the coming year is challenging because of uncertainty related to Covid-19, inflation and the likelihood of pay increases. “Government is proposing a three-year grant settlement this year, which helps financial planning in these difficult times. “As part of setting the budget I require the services, and my office, to consider where they can make savings and I will consider all options, such as making better use of technology or sharing buildings. “I will always try to keep your council tax low and I will only ask for more if I believe it is necessary to maintain or improve the services we receive.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

For 2022/23, residents are being asked to share their views on a range of options based on an average Band D property.

The commissioner said the proposals on the table for Staffordshire Police would be:

No increase in precept, which would lead to a reduction in policing services

An extra £7.13 per year (2.99%), which would offer some protection for existing services

An extra £10 per year (4.19%), which would protect existing services and help to fund improvements

The options for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service are:

No increase in precept, which would lead to reductions in fire and rescue services

An extra £1.57 per year (1.99%), which would help protect existing services.

Commissioner Adams said:

“This coming year, I believe some additional investment is required to protect our services in these uncertain times and a little more will help our new Chief Constable and Chief Fire Officer to implement the local plans sooner and keep us safe. “I would therefore welcome thoughts on these options.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

The council tax consultation runs until 11th January 2022 and residents can have their say online.