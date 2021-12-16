A councillor has called for an early review of a community micro grants scheme in order to ensure money is being put to good use.
The call came from Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group, in the wake of controversy surrounding climate change funding at Staffordshire County Council.
Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd was handed a six month suspension by the Conservative county council group after it emerged he had been awarded £924 for a tree planting project that never went ahead.
Cllr Norman told a meeting of Lichfield District Council that the situation showed why the local authority’s own systems needed to be reviewed.
“Earlier this year members expressed their concern over the operation and oversight of the Community Fund Scheme, where elected members could support up to £300 in grants for local organisations, particularly over the initial proposal for the grant money to be paid into personal bank accounts of councillors to be then paid out to the applicant.
“Now recent events with the operation of the county council’s own climate change grant scheme have prompted some members to want an early review of the scheme rather than wait until the end of this council term.
“Can I ask the leader if he would support an early report to the overview and scrutiny committee?”Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council
Issues surrounding the original plan to pay the money to councillors for distribution saw Cllr Joanne Grange say it was a risk she was not prepared to take, with the move eventually being scrapped in favour of an alternative administration scheme.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, told Cllr Norman that any decision on an early review of the grants initiative would be one for the chairman of the overview and scrutiny committee to decide on.
“The Lichfield District Council Community Grant Scheme has boosted local good causes with over £10,000 of funding, decided by locally elected councillors and awarded directly to voluntary organisations.
“If the chairman of overview and scrutiny wishes to bring a report on the success of this scheme, and to assure members that the governance is robust, he would have my full support in doing so.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Glad to see this was raised. What about the climate change grant issue involving Staffordshire CC?
Does the councillor involved still have access to public money now that he is acting as an independent following his suspension by the Conservatives?
It is good to see questions are being asked about these grants. We have to feel confident that public money is being spent properly by councillors and on relevant projects.
Talking of which, any updates on whether Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd has paid back the £924 yet to Staffordshire County Council for a tree planting project that never actually took place? Anything? Anyone?
I do find it incredible that Cllr Norman has to ask these questions and that Cllr Grange had to raise concerns previously about the way such grant schemes are operated. Having worked for over 40 years in an environment where we were awarded government grants and funding on a major scale, the amount of transparency and paperwork we submitted to was eye-watering. But it was also completely acceptable and as a multi-national company we knew we had a responsibility to account for each and every pound, dollar and euro promptly and accurately whenever the question was asked.
We are not talking vast sums of money here, but that is not the point. Public confidence in the way this funding is allocated and distributed is the point.
Councillors and officers should not be offended if we ask simple questions such as “where is this money now?” and expect an immediate answer. Waiting months for scraps of information is totally unacceptable. Total transparency and total accountability is acceptable.
Leave a comment