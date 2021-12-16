Shoppers in Lichfield have been thanked for supporting a festive toy appeal.

The Entertainer said more than 12,000 gifts would be going to underprivileged children after donations at its stores across the country.

The Big Toy Appeal saw the retailer team up with The Salvation Army to ensure youngsters would have the joy of opening a present on Christmas Day.

The Entertainer said it had matched all donations and added additional items to take the total number of gifts to 33,000.

Tony Daniels, The Salvation Army’s director of community services, said:

“This has been a really challenging year for many families. It is really important to them to give their children gifts at Christmas, and The Entertainer and their generous customers have helped make that a reality for many families who otherwise would have been denied that joy. “We are very grateful to The Entertainer and their customers for their help in making this happen.” Tony Daniels, The Salvation Army

Gary Grant, executive chairman at The Entertainer, said: