Shoppers in Lichfield have been thanked for supporting a festive toy appeal.
The Entertainer said more than 12,000 gifts would be going to underprivileged children after donations at its stores across the country.
The Big Toy Appeal saw the retailer team up with The Salvation Army to ensure youngsters would have the joy of opening a present on Christmas Day.
The Entertainer said it had matched all donations and added additional items to take the total number of gifts to 33,000.
Tony Daniels, The Salvation Army’s director of community services, said:
“This has been a really challenging year for many families. It is really important to them to give their children gifts at Christmas, and The Entertainer and their generous customers have helped make that a reality for many families who otherwise would have been denied that joy.
“We are very grateful to The Entertainer and their customers for their help in making this happen.”Tony Daniels, The Salvation Army
Gary Grant, executive chairman at The Entertainer, said:
“We are so grateful for the generosity of our customers.
“Each year, The Big Toy Appeal has been able to support even more families, with over 90,000 toys now donated since 2018.
“Enjoying the wonder of Christmas should be part and parcel of every child’s life, but the last two years have been among the most difficult that many families will ever face.
“Thanks to the kindness of our customers, thousands more families will be able to make memories this Christmas.”Gary Grant, The Entertainer