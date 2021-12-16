Drivers have faced major delays in Lichfield after an overturned lorry closed a key junction.
The incident happened on the Swinfen Island earlier today (16th December).
It left the slip roads onto the northbound A38 carriageway closed, as well as the A5148 entry onto the junction.
A National Highways spokesperson said:
“Specialist recovery is ongoing. There are long delays in the area.
“Please allow plenty of extra journey time.”National Highways spokesperson
Given how most lorries approach this island, can’t say it’s much of a surprise.
It is ridiculous that this Stretch of the A38 is still a 70mph Speed Limit! Cars/Lorries enter the Roundabout too fast! A Nightmare for Swinfen Residents, the small Traders at Heart of the Country, as well as YOI Swinfen.
