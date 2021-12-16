The Mayor and Sheriff of Lichfield have hailed the value of the traditions that make the city “special and unique”.

Cllr Robert Yardley, Mayor of Lichfield, and Peter Hitchman, Sheriff of Lichfield

Cllr Robert Yardley and Peter Hitchman made their comments as part of a Christmas message to residents.

The Mayor and Sheriff said that they were committed to ensuring the traditions would continue going forward beyond the pandemic.

“Lichfield is a city of tradition, and as Mayor and Sheriff we are incredibly honoured to be a part of the traditions that make our city so special and unique. “In September we held a scaled down annual Sheriff’s Ride, an event that is unique to Lichfield and is a splendid celebration of the City’s heritage and history. “Dr Johnson’s 312th birthday celebrations also took place in September, and it was wonderful to be part of the Christmas lights switch on. “Although the Bower did not take place this year, we look forward to this and St George’s Court returning next year. “These are part of our heritage, and we will strive to ensure the customs and traditions that makes Lichfield so special, continue.” Cllr Robert Yardley, Mayor of Lichfield, and Peter Hitchman, Sheriff of Lichfield

The civic leaders also highlighted the way organisations across the city had come together to support each other over the past 12 months.