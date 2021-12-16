Lichfield District Council House

A report has revealed the gender pay group has reduced at Lichfield District Council.

The issue will be discussed at a meeting of the local authority’s employment committee next week.

The report reveals that the gender pay gap for the 2021 period is 2.36.

“This has significantly reduced from last year’s figure of 5.62% and is substantially lower than the anticipated national average. “However, there should be no room for complacency and to enable us to target resources effectively to improve our gender pay gap is important to continually review our data to really understand the causes of any imbalance.” Lichfield District Council report

Figures also show that the average hourly rate of pay for women who work full time is £15.94 compared to men at £15.59, while for part-time staff, the figure for female workers is £12.71 compared to £12.75 for their male counterparts.

The report adds that there has also been a drop from 57% to 49.7% in the number of women at the council who are working part time.

“Upon analysis we see no evidence of any disadvantage to women achieving higher paid roles within the authority and we are confident that our future plans for recruitment and resourcing, promotion and talent management through our People Strategy plans will continue to support our gender balance.” Lichfield District Council report

The report will be discussed at the meeting on 21st December.