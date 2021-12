Voters in Armitage and Handsacre are going to the polls to elect a new councillor.

The by-election for the seat on Lichfield District Council is being contested by two candidates:

Richard Cross (Conservatives)

Mark Pritchard (Labour)

The polls will remain open until 10pm this evening (16th December).

Elsewhere, residents in Hammerwich will also be given the chance to take part in a referendum on a new Neighbourhood Plan today.