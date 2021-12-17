The Christmas Tree Festival at Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Lichfield Cathedral Photographers

Carols will be sung around the Christmas tree at an event at Lichfield Cathedral.

Bold Z Brass will lead the outdoor services at 2pm and 3pm tomorrow (18th December), while a 4pm service will be accompanied by the cathedral organ.

Each service will last around 30 minutes.

A spokesperson said:

“Amidst all the busyness of the lead up to Christmas, we invite everyone to take a moment or two to join us around the tree to pause and remember the baby whose birth lies at the heart of our celebrations. “The world around us is uncertain at the moment, but the Christmas story is unchanging and full of hope, and we look forward to singing our hearts out with carols which we remember from our childhood and which we want to pass on to the next generation.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

The Christmas Tree Festival inside the cathedral also continues until 2nd January.