Richard Cross with Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, at the by-election count

The Conservatives have retained a seat on Lichfield District Council at a by-election.

Richard Cross won in the Armitage with Handsacre ward after receiving 458 votes.

Labour rival Mark Pritchard lost out after securing 301 votes.

The by-election had been called due to the resignation of Nick Binney, who stepped down following a decision to move out of the area.