A festive dash event in Lichfield

A charity event in Lichfield has been cancelled due concerns around rising coronavirus cases.

The festive dash had been due to take place in aid of Shining Stars UK and Nurture Community CIC on Sunday (19th December).

But organisers confirmed that the decision had been taken to cancel the event.

A spokesperson said:

“Further to recent Government advice to reduce social interactions due to the extremely contagious nature of Omicron, we have made the decision to postpone the dash. “We appreciate this will be disappointing for this who were looking forward to attending. However, we’re sure people will understand that as community-centric organisations that this decision is the right one. “The safety of everyone is paramount.”

Organisers said that while the festive dash at Stowe Field would not take place, talks were taking place over an alternative fundraiser in the New Year.