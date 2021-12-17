The boss of a Lichfield restaurant says a disparity in coronavirus guidelines is leaving hospitality businesses in limbo.

The Boat Inn

It comes after the Prime Minister said people should show “caution” over plans for socialising with others over the festive period.

But the narrative has added to the uncertainty for the hospitality industry which was one of the areas hit hardest by lockdown and other restrictions over the past 18 months.

Liam Dillon, owner and chef at The Boat Inn, said he had begun to see people rethinking their Christmas plans.

Liam Dillon

“As a venue we mostly attract small groups of four to six people so haven’t yet been as affected as other establishments who cater for larger parties. “However, we are seeing some cancellations. “To me it seems we all feel in limbo asking ourselves ‘can we do this, should we do that?’ because we can’t square the differences we see in society – I am a huge football fan, but I can’t understand why tens of thousands of people are allowed to attend a match but are advised against going to a smaller Christmas party? “The hospitality industry employs hundreds of thousands of people, and they will all be wondering what will happen next.” Liam Dillon, The Boat Inn

During lockdown in 2020 Liam was forced to find a new way to keep the business ticking over while the restaurant remained shut, launching a street food takeaway offering and cook at home boxes.

He admitted that adapting had been a risk – but said it was one he had to take.