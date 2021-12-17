Passengers travelling by train in Lichfield over the festive period are being reminded to check changes to timetables.

West Midlands Railway said fewer services would run on Christmas Eve, with no trains running on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

A Saturday service will operate between 27th December and New Year’s Day, with slightly later first trains and fewer peak-time departures.

London Northwestern Railway said some services using the West Coast Main Line would also be replaced by rail replacement buses due to maintenance and engineering works.