A remote control car has been stolen after a burglary at a property in Burntwood.

Police say the incident happened at some point over the last few days on Redwood Drive.

A blue Trax Rivo remote control car was taken.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The suspects have gained entry to the property via a window to the dining room.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.