Residents have backed a new Neighbourhood Plan for Hammerwich.

A referendum saw 238 vote in favour while 49 voted against the proposals.

The Neighbourhood Plan helps shape local decision making in future on issues such as planning.

Cllr Vance Wasdell, chairman of Hammerwich Parish Council, said:

“We can now work towards delivering and supporting the aspirations of our residents as we have already done with support for community groups and capital projects like addressing traffic speeds by installing speed indicator devices on Highfields Road and Hospital Road .

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all councillors, staff and those residents who have supported the council through a challenging year.”

Cllr Vance Wasdell, Hammerwich Parish Council