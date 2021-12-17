Residents have backed a new Neighbourhood Plan for Hammerwich.
A referendum saw 238 vote in favour while 49 voted against the proposals.
The Neighbourhood Plan helps shape local decision making in future on issues such as planning.
Cllr Vance Wasdell, chairman of Hammerwich Parish Council, said:
“We can now work towards delivering and supporting the aspirations of our residents as we have already done with support for community groups and capital projects like addressing traffic speeds by installing speed indicator devices on Highfields Road and Hospital Road .
“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all councillors, staff and those residents who have supported the council through a challenging year.”Cllr Vance Wasdell, Hammerwich Parish Council
Turnout of 9%
Are there no rules on minimum turnout for referendums? Just 7.7% voted Yes.
Mark C, I agree that there should be a minimum in referendums and elections. In fact I would go as far as to say that voting in elections in particular should be mandatory.
Quite agree. It cannot be claimed that residents have supported a plan when only 7.7% have voted for it. This is a farce.
If you don’t have access to the internet or have never use it, such as the elderly, then you wouldn’t even know what the vote was about as the information was only available on line. The vast majority of Hammerwich are elderly, so the poor turnout is no surprise is it really? If voting was mandatory then in this case, people would have picked anything in complete ignorance. Shocking really and shame on the council for not delivering a printed document through household doors explaining what it was all about. Typical….
