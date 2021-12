A vaccination centre is hoping to offer around 5,000 coronavirus jabs in Burntwood this weekend.

Greenwood Health Centre

People will be able to use the walk in facility at Greenwood Health Centre facility tomorrow (18th December) and Sunday.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as booster jabs will be on offer for all eligible residents aged over 18.

Doors will open at 8.30am and will close at 5pm.

