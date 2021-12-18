Representatives at the unveiling of the Lichfield Civic Society plaque

A city centre venue has been honoured by Lichfield Civic Society.

The Hub at St Mary’s saw a merit award plaque unveiled at an event on Tuesday (14th December).

The building on Market Square reopened in December 2018 after a major renovation project which saw in transformed into a library and arts space.

Roger Hockney, president of Lichfield Civic Society, said:

“Every year the society strives to commend with a merit award developments of a high standard which benefit the city of Lichfield. “St Mary’s was given its award in 2019 but the pandemic prevented them from receiving it. “The Society is more than pleased that since the renovation and repurposing of St Mary’s both the library and The Hub have flourished.” Roger Hockney, Lichfield Civic Society

Nick Sedgwick, chairman of trustees at The Hub, said: