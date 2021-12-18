A Lichfield councillor says more consideration needs to be given to cycle parking provision when the future of the city centre is considered.

Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour representative for Curborough, made his comments at a meeting of Lichfield District Council this week.

He said that cyclists should not be forgotten when consideration is given to the way vehicles will use the city centre in future.

“I’m pleased to see us looking at our car parking policy, but I am a little concerned that there is no mention of cycle parking. “These two things should be looked at hand in hand ” There are a number of sectors who are looking at installing infrastructure to allow for additional parking spaces. “Notwithstanding our commitment to climate change, it is important we are reaching out to cyclists as well.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, has previously spoken of the need to improve the experience for pedestrians and cyclists as part of a bid to “push cars away” from the city centre.

He told Cllr Robertson: