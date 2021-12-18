Jack Langston delivered an early Christmas present for Chasetown FC fans as he netted four times in their home win over Daventry Town.

Jack Langston celebrates. Picture: Paul Mullins

The Scholars took the lead after 10 minutes when a defensive header was squared into the path of Langston who skidded an effort past goalkeeper James Martin.

The goalscorer added his second on 22 minutes with a sublime chip over the stranded Martin.

It took a further two minutes for Langston to complete his hat trick with a curling left footer which clipped the inside of the post to complete his sixth treble in Chasetown colours.

Action from Chasetown FC v Daventry Town. Picture: Paul Mullins

With a comfortable lead, Scholars fans only fears were whether the fog would descend any further.

The weather failed to stop the goal glut though as the scoring continued in the 71st minute when Joey Butlin netted a downward header following a right wing cross out of the fog from Liam Kirton.

Langston’s day wasn’t done though as saved the best until last with a chip over the keeper from the edge of the area to wrap up a 5-0 win.