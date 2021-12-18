A late goal was not enough to prevent Lichfield City FC from going down 2-1 at Worcester City.

A strike in each half for the hosts meant Dan Lomas’ spot kick two minutes from time was only a consolation for Ivor Green’s men.

Worcester almost opened the scoring with a short free kick routine that forced James Beeson to make a full length save.

Lichfield looked to threaten at the other end with Kyle Patterson’s shot well saved before Lewi Burnside’s strike was also turned away.

The breakthrough came on 35 minutes when Billy Shaw touched home a free kick to give Worcester the lead at the interval.

The visitors thought they’d levelled in the second half when Luke Childs’ cross was deflected off a defender towards goal, but the post prevented City from getting on the scoresheet.

Joe Haines saw his drive pushed away as Lichfield continued to go in search of an equaliser, while Patterson also saw a header go wide of the target.

But it was Worcester who would strike next after they were awarded a penalty on 75 minutes and James Douglas netted from 12 yards.

Lichfield tried to muster a response with Sam Fitzgerald firing over.

They were thrown a late lifeline with two minutes left after Childs was fouled in the box and Lomas scored from the spot, but it proved to be too little too late for City.