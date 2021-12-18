A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

People are being urged to get their Covid vaccinations and boosters as a walk-in vaccination clinic is held in Burntwood this weekend.

Greenwood Health Centre will be offering first and second doses as well as booster jabs today (18th December) and tomorrow.

Medics say they hope to get more than 5,000 vaccinations completed over the course of the weekend.

Dr Paddy Hannigan, clinical lead for the vaccination programme in Staffordshire, said it was crucial people took up the offer of a jab.

“We want people to have a good Christmas, but unfortunately the activities we enjoy that make this time of year so special are also the activities that can allow Covid-19 to spread. “This means that last year’s ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’ guidance is just as important this winter. “If you are going to go out and meet people, please take heed of these simple precautions, take a lateral flow test whether you have symptoms or not, and remember that the most effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get your Covid-19 vaccine or booster as soon as possible to ensure that it is effective before Christmas.”

People who are unable to attend the walk-in clinic can find out more about how to get vaccinated by using the national booking system or calling 119.