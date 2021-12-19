Council chiefs have refused to confirm whether money for a tree planting project in Burntwood that never took place has been paid back.
Staffordshire County Council awarded £924 to Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd prior to his election earlier this year.
But after it emerged no trees had been planted or even purchased, he was suspended for six months by the controlling Conservative group at the authority.
Earlier this month, county council officials confirmed that Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd had been ordered to repay the money in full.
But a spokesperson has told Lichfield Live that they could not reveal whether or not that had now happened.
“We are carrying out an internal audit review of grants given under the Climate Change Fund and will report on the findings in due course.
“It would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this stage.”Staffordshire County Council spokesperson
Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd – who is now sitting as an independent member of the county council – has previously said he was “deeply embarrassed” by the incident.
But he has insisted he will not resign from the county council.
“I intend to stay on as an independent councillor – and I won’t rule out remaining so for the rest of my term as a councillor.
“Resigning – at least from the county council – is something I would not consider.
“One advantage of my current predicament is that for the next few months I will have the ability to express myself more freely and frequently than I have done before on matters in my division of Burntwood North.”Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd, Staffordshire County Council
This joke just isn’t funny any more.
Why all the secrecy and silence?
It is only £924. Unless there is more to this story than they want to admit?
The silence is deafening.
Keep asking the questions Lichfield Live. You never know someone might one day answer the most simple on – what happened to this money?
Police???
I’m sure this could easily be cleared up by asking the cllr directly. I’m sure he would want to clear this up as soon as possible to restore faith in politics and himself as our representative.
My question has to be how has it been paid back? Has it been paid back as one lump sum, as it should be or via a payment plan? If it’s the latter why and what was the original grant money spent on? Maybe that’s why there is silence but I might just be getting cynical in my old age!
This is Council Tax Payers’ money. Why aren’t we being told the truth about it?
At which point does this become a matter for Staffs Police? On another note, if I owed the Council nearly £1000, how long would I be given to pay it? This stinks and makes me suspect there is more to this story than we are told. Keep up the fight Lich Live
Councillor Loughbrough – Rudd.
As stated you now have the ability to express yourself more freely.
Perhaps you can Tell Us the Taxpayer just where the Money you have accepted on our behalf for the Tree Project is ?? ASAPP
