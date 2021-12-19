TV celebrities AJ and Curtis Pritchard paid a surprise visit to Lichfield to see how a community fund supports local voluntary groups.

AJ and Curtis Pritchard during their visit to Lichfield

The dancing brothers took time out of their roles in Cinderella in Wolverhampton to meet patrons of the We Love Lichfield.

They also visited the Friends 2 Friends group for young adults with learning difficulties.

Curtis said:

“Organisations like We Love Lichfield are at the heart of the community and when we were invited to visit, we jumped at the chance. “But for me it is seeing the work in the community first-hand that opens your eyes to those special people who give up their time to help others. “We met the amazing leaders of Friends 2 Friends who have had grants from We Love Lichfield. They had organised for the group to see how music records are produced and we made a surprise visit. “The expressions on everyone’s faces were amazing and it was great to sing along with everyone.” Curtis Pritchard

Alison Wellon, of Friends 2 Friends, said:

“AJ and Curtis were lovely and chatted to our members and then sang with them. We had a great morning. “It is because of We Love Lichfield that we were able to hold the event. It has been lovely to celebrate the achievements of the group during the pandemic. “Funding from We Love Lichfield has helped purchase trophies, medals and decorations so that Friends 2 Friends members can enjoy a special gala evening.” Alison Wellon

“One of the most important people I have ever met”

The siblings also met Andy Kerr during their visit. His aunt Theresa sponsored and mentored AJ when still a young boy at dance school.

AJ said:

“When Curtis and I met the We Love Lichfield patrons, I also had the privilege of meeting the nephew of one of the most important people I have ever met. “Theresa Kerr sponsored and mentored me while still at dance school. She encouraged me, telling me to take every opportunity, but to also make sure I remained grounded. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without her backing and to meet her nephew Andy was emotional.” AJ Pritchard

Andy said: