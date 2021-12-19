Two runners are using an initiative to urge people in Lichfield and Burntwood to stay active during January.

Gavin McAndrew and Matt Wilson are part of the Ranuary programme which encourages people to run or walk each day.

The scheme was designed to help people who needed support to get active – and dozens have already agreed to rise to the challenge in 2022.

Gavin said:

“Ranuary is aimed at anyone who may need a little motivation after Christmas. It’s a small but really supportive community, and it’s growing each year “Distance and speed are irrelevant – what’s important is to get out everyday and feel physically fitter and mentally stronger. “Run, walk or shuffle, just do what you can each, and support others.” Gavin McAndrew

This year, participants can also buy personalised Ranuary t-shirts, with all profits going to Lichfield Foodbank.

Matt added:

“There are no forms to complete or registration fees, it’s just an invitation to join us and other casual runners and walkers in a month-long challenge.” Matt Wilson

Participants can post details of their daily efforts under the #Ranuary2022 hashtag on social media. For more details contact Gavin via Twitter via @ranuary1.