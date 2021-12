Police are appealing for information after a bike was stolen from outside a business in Lichfield.

The Form Peak Trail One Hybrid bike – with ‘form’ written on the frame in green – was locked up on a drainpipe on Upper St John Street near Davidson Road.

It was taken between 4pm and 6pm on Friday (17th December).

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 741 of 17th December.