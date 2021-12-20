Council chiefs have vowed that enforcement at car parks in Lichfield will not be outsourced to firms with a “terrible reputation”.

The Friary Outer car park

The pledge from Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council’s leader, came at a meeting last week.

Cllr Joanne Grange, independent member for Chadsmead, had called for assurances during a discussion around the car parking strategy being drawn up as part of the city centre masterplan project.

She said the experience of drivers who had used some city centre facilities previously managed by the council since they had returned to private enforcement companies had shown why the council should be wary.

“We have a number of residents who have been hit and are being pursued aggressively for large sums of money. “I would hate to think Lichfield District Council would condone this behaviour or place themselves in a position where they are. “We should ensure we are not outsourcing to one of those firms that have a terrible reputation.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen said that the decision to use private companies for enforcement had been taken by the owners of car parks near the Three Spires Shopping Centre rather than by the council.

He added that there were no plans to use external organisations to run council-owned car parks going forward.