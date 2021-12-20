A Lichfield businesses says it has secured “significant investment” from a private equity firm.

Dains Accountants, which employs almost 200 staff, has received the funding from Horizon Capital, which specialises in technology and business services.

The company offers audit, tax and business advisory services to 4,000 business and high net worth individuals.

Richard McNeilly, managing partner of Dains Accountants, said the investment would help support future growth through acquisitions.

Richard McNeilly

“This is an exciting time for Dains, our clients and colleagues. “We are delighted to be partnering with Horizon Capital who have a strong track record in supporting companies such as ours to accelerate both organic and acquisitive growth. “Dains has grown in recent years thanks to the hard work of our colleagues and the support of our clients, and we look forward to building on that success with this investment.” Richard McNeilly, Dains Accountants

Luke Kingston, partner at Horizon Capital, said: