Lichfield’s MP says the Prime Minister has the “imagination and boldness” needed to see the country through its current challenges.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

Michael Fabricant made his comments in an interview with GB News.

The Conservative MP said talk of parties was distracting from the bigger picture of success in the vaccination programme.

Boris Johnson. Pic: Annika Haas

“The drip, drip, drip [of stories] is so artificial. All these exposes of so called parties – there’s obviously somebody or some people doing it deliberately. “The point I would make is look what’s going on as well. We’ve got the strongest economy of any large country in Europe and by far the very best vaccine programme in Europe. Some European countries don’t even have a booster programme. “This is an unprecedented pandemic in our lifetime. Any Prime Minister would be having problems at the moment. “It needs imagination, it needs boldness – that’s what he’s got.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant said the Government did need to look at where the leaks were coming from.