Lichfield’s MP says the Prime Minister has the “imagination and boldness” needed to see the country through its current challenges.
Michael Fabricant made his comments in an interview with GB News.
The Conservative MP said talk of parties was distracting from the bigger picture of success in the vaccination programme.
“The drip, drip, drip [of stories] is so artificial. All these exposes of so called parties – there’s obviously somebody or some people doing it deliberately.
“The point I would make is look what’s going on as well. We’ve got the strongest economy of any large country in Europe and by far the very best vaccine programme in Europe. Some European countries don’t even have a booster programme.
“This is an unprecedented pandemic in our lifetime. Any Prime Minister would be having problems at the moment.
“It needs imagination, it needs boldness – that’s what he’s got.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant said the Government did need to look at where the leaks were coming from.
“I used to work in the media and if I was being fed photographs and information, of course I’d publish it.
“I’m not blaming the media, but I am blaming the people leaking it.
“The events in themselves are not necessarily breaking the law anyway. However, I will say that while I think Boris is very much in charge I do wonder whether all at Number 10 are as adult as they should be.
“I hope that’s something Boris will be thinking of very carefully.”Michael Fabricant MP
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
breathe
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA ……
Literally everyone thinks he’s a clown, Mike.
Thanks for the laughs you give us, too. This one’s a belter.
Deluded as ever. The whole lot of them.
MF: “I do wonder whether all at Number 10 are as adult as they should be”.
So do I.
Dear Santa, now that North Shropshire has shown that even rock-solid Tory seats have had more than enough of Boris & his incompetent crew, please can Lichfield have the chance to express its view too? That’s all I want for Christmas!
I do applaud Mr Fabricant’s dedication to his satirical stand-up comedy routine.
And there’s the problem ‘imagining things’ … for goodness sake wake up..
GDP 4 % lower from Brexit, plus 2 % lower from Covid. Inflation pushing 5%.
Tariffs on EU goods
Worse to come as most Brexit related agreements come into effect in 2022.
Can’t work in Europe, can’t live in Europe.
Ridiculous red tape on imports, exports to EU
Just stop the EU bickering and wake up and realise Brexit is broken promises and lies.
Remember your Lichfield MP supported Brexit.
