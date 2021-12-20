A competition to create Christmas displays at a Fradley school has been judged by an MP and the Mayor of Lichfield.
Michael Fabricant and Cllr Robert Yardley joined headteacher Mike Dowd to decided on the best windows at St Stephen’s Primary School.
The event was organised by the school’s PTA and was supported by local companies.
Mr Fabricant said:
“Each class had created their own Christmas window all of which were absolutely stunning.
“This was a wonderful example of community spirit and I am grateful to the Mayor of Lichfield who judged the competition with me and for the guidance we received from the headteacher.
“Judging the winners was really tough – they were all so good.
“The first prize was donated by Lichfield Golf and Country Club – all of the children had a free pass for their family to attend.
“Other winners all received sweet cones.”Michael Fabricant MP