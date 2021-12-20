People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to give a gift this Christmas to help keep a lifesaving service in the air.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is urging people to donate online or via text to help cover the cost of missions in 2022.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“We do not receive any Government funding, so to stay operational means we are reliant on the kindness of members of the public, local companies, volunteers and our corporate partners. “Anyone who would like to donate can be sure that no matter how large or small the amount, every pound we receive will help make future lifesaving missions possible. “With the rising price of fuel, medical supplies, equipment and overall operational costs, we have seen an increase in the cost of our daily lifesaving missions. “Donating on a regular basis helps us plan the future of our lifesaving service, however, we are immensely grateful for all financial support.” Emma Wood, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Regular or one-off donations can be made via midlandsairambulance.com/donatenow. People can also text MissionXmas as one word followed by the amount of their choice to 70085.