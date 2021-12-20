The star of a hit Christmas film series has visited Lichfield to share top tips with local performing arts students.

Actor Ben Wilby ran two workshops with LCA Academy of Performing Arts over the weekend.

He shot to fame when he was just six after he starred as Bob in hit movie Nativity.

As well as the sequels, Ben – who is now 19 – has also appeared in adverts, TV programmes and a number of theatre shows.

Lichfield actress Eleanor Ham, who runs LCA, said:

“Ben was the perfect choice to be able to end our term on a Christmas theme. “Nativity is such a popular film, particularly Ben’s character, so it’s really special that he spent the Sunday before Christmas at LCA. “He is a true inspiration to our students and a perfect example of how a Midlands actor can achieve dreams and be so successful.” Eleanor Ham

During the workshops students were given scripts from the film and worked together to create scenes to perform back to Ben.

He then held a question and answer session with students.

Ben Wilby with LCA students

LCA student Izzy Snape said:

“The Workshop was such fun and entertaining – Ben gave us lots of feedback which was so helpful and we also got an exclusive insight into the Nativity audition process. “ Izzy Snape

LCA classes are open to students aged between three and 17 and are held in Lichfield on Saturdays. For more information visit www.lcaacademyofperformingarts.co.uk.