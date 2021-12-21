Morrisons supermarket in Burntwood. Picture: Google Streetview

A car buying business is hoping to set up a collection hub in Burntwood.

Plans have been submitted for the WeBuyAnyCar pod in the car park at Morrisons supermarket off Milestone Way.

A planning statement said that no cars would be kept at the site long term.

“There is a maximum of ten cars on site at one time, however this is more likely to be between four and six on a normal day. “The sold vehicles will remain in a parking space until collection. “The cars stay on site for a maximum of 72 hours, but this is normally a lot shorter period.” Planning statement

Full details on the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.