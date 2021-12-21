A car buying business is hoping to set up a collection hub in Burntwood.
Plans have been submitted for the WeBuyAnyCar pod in the car park at Morrisons supermarket off Milestone Way.
A planning statement said that no cars would be kept at the site long term.
“There is a maximum of ten cars on site at one time, however this is more likely to be between four and six on a normal day.
“The sold vehicles will remain in a parking space until collection.
“The cars stay on site for a maximum of 72 hours, but this is normally a lot shorter period.”Planning statement
Full details on the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.